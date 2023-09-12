Big changes coming to Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto

One of Toronto's most beloved educational attractions is gearing up for some major changes, including a new name and the potential for a revitalized and re-imagined visitor centre and museum.

Black Creek Pioneer Village recently announced that it would be changing its name during the first quarter of 2024, to formally take on the name The Village at Black Creek after a decision by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) Board of Directors this year.

The name change marks the third for the collection of preserved 19th-century buildings, which was originally established by the TRCA, Metro Toronto, local municipalities, and the Province back in 1960 as Dalziel Pioneer Park.

Renaming of the park will come just seven years after the nearby Pioneer Village Station opened on the TTC's Line 1, obscuring the station's association with the nearby attraction.

In addition to this rebranding, the Village has far bigger plans in the works in the coming years, including exploring options like a redevelopment of its parking lot that would expand the attraction's museum and visitor centre.

Recognizing that the current surface parking lot serving the site is underutilized and does not meet current standards for stormwater treatment, the TRCA has enlisted CreateTO (which manages City of Toronto real estate assets) to conduct a feasibility study into the redevelopment of the parking area.

The study will explore redevelopment options that "contributes to revitalization of the Visitor Centre and overall sustainability of the Museum while achieving other municipal, provincial and federal city building and policy objectives."

Factors explored are set to include how to achieve the needed parking capacity, such as a new multi-level parking structure within or below a new development, and fostering connections to local transit and cycling options.

CreateTO will work in close consultation with the TRCA to collaborate with a lead architect and a team of consultants to formulate development options for the parking lot.

Once said options are analyzed, the TRCA will recommend a preferred development concept plan to its Board of Directors for approval, which would inform further planning of a subsequent development application with the City.