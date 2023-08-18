The Warsaw Caves Conservation Area is a stunning destination for adventure-seekers, boasting a network of limestone caves, hiking trails, and sparkling river to explore.

Nestled in the beautiful Kawartha Lakes region, the conservation area is just a quick 2 hour drive from Toronto.

The caves were formed about 12,000 years ago with the melting of glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age. At the park, you'll find a series of seven limestone caverns, which you are welcome to descend into and explore.

You'll also come across unique topography consisting of limestone cavities known as "kettles." These formations were the result of stones whirling into the limestone by the prehistoric river covering the locale, giving photographers a unique shot to capture.

Once you're in the caves, if you listen closely you can hear faint sounds of the Indian River which flows beneath the limestone layers of the caves. Just be sure you have a proper light source and durable footwear, as spelunking is at your own risk.

Besides the caves and kettles, the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area has so much else to offer. Hikers can trek along over 15 km of trails, leading through forests with panoramic views of the Indian River Valley.

The river itself provides ample things to do, from paddling to swimming to fishing. If you don't have equipment, you can rent it right onsite, such as canoes, kayaks, and headlamps for the caves.

Extend your stay and camp at one of 52 campsites within the park. There's a comfort station with restrooms, showers, sinks, and laundry for extra convenience.

Warsaw Caves Conservation Area is open from May through October. There is a day-use entrance fee to the park of $19 per vehicle entrance, or $10 per adult.