This ancient cave system near Toronto is Canada's oldest

If this summer heat is getting to be too much for you, how does escaping for the day into a cool cave sound? Luckily the Tyendinaga Caves and Caverns are only two hours from Toronto, and this hidden gem is seriously worth a visit.

Hailed as Canada’s largest natural cave system, the oldest cavern on the property is the only one open to the public. This cavern is 150 ft long, 30 ft at its widest and 22 ft at its highest peak. So, even if you’re claustrophobic, this space likely won’t scare you away.

Guided tours of the caves take around 45 minutes with the first 15 minutes above ground. As you stand on the grassy surface, you’ll quickly descend down a staircase that leads you to the entrance, where you feel like you’re opening up a door to the underworld.

Once inside the caves, you’ll instantly experience of brief moment of total darkness before lights are turned on progressively, revealing more and more of the cavern.

The temperature down below stays at a comfortable 10 C year-round, which offers a pretty nice escape from the heat – even if it’s just for 30 minutes.

On the tour, you’ll learn about the site’s geology, 300-million-year-old fossils, the history (the earliest date carved into the cavern wall is 1817!) and the crystal clear wishing well that looks like it’s straight out of Disney movie.

You’ll also get a chance to explore the side passages if you wish – just be sure to bring your own flashlight!

The caves are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through the summer until Labour Day.