This Ontario farm lets you cuddle with baby goats and take Alpacas on winter walks

The trend of combining exercise with cute furry animals is nothing new, from puppy yoga in the city to winter goat walks in Muskoka. What better way to release endorphins than with an adorable companion?

Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life out in Bright, Ontario, near Kitchener, might be the perfect destination for your next weekend day-trip, offering alpaca and goat experiences this winter.

Udderly Ridiculous started out as a goat dairy farm, launching an award-winning lineup of ice cream in 2019 made from goat's milk. In the summer of 2021, they expanded to welcome visitors to the farm and so, the alpaca and goat experiences were born.

The farm has a range of winter activities for visitors, including alpaca walks, goat cuddles, and farm tours.

The Alpaca Walks are 75 minute sessions where you'll be paired up with an alpaca and set off on a 1.5 km walk through the farm fields. You can take photos with your new friends and will be able to feed them treats as well. The experience costs $50 per adult.

If you're not into the walk but still want to meet the alpacas, they also have an Alpaca Encounters experience for $25, where you can learn more about these gentle animals, as well as pet and feed them treats.

The farm also has Goat Cuddles for $25, which sounds "udderly" irresistable. This experience takes place indoors, and lets your cuddle with the farm's goats, including newborns (subject to availability and at the farm's discretion).

On your way out, there's a market store where you can stock up on products made from local Ontario producers, including specialty goat cheeses and Udderly Ridiculous Goat Milk Ice Cream.

Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life is located at 906200 Township Rd 12 in Bright, and is currently open Fridays through Sundays or by appointment during the week.