Toronto is getting puppy yoga classes next month

Yoga has become a popular and fun way for anyone to get their daily exercise but what if I told you that yoga classes are about to get much cuter.

Just like goat yoga, another animal-themed yoga trend, puppy yoga will soon be back in Toronto.

The Hive is bringing their popular puppy yoga program to the city next month for multiple 45 minute long classes.

The Ottawa-based event company works with puppies that are healthy, and up to date on their shots so they're ready to give you some kisses while you're doing the downward dog.

All the puppies have been adopted already but these yoga classes give them an opportunity to learn how to socialize before they go to their forever homes.

If you want to join this adorable class, you'll have to bring your own yoga mat and water bottle as well as sign a waiver before joining the class.

I'm not sure how focused you'll be while trying to exercise with adorable puppies running around but it'll definitely be one of the cutest classes you'll ever go to.

The puppy yoga classes will be held at 213 Sterling Road, a studio in The Junction Triangle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online as there are multiple classes per day and are priced at $39.99 each.

The event runs on selected dates from Nov. 13 through Nov. 21.