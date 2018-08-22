Sports & Play
Toronto is getting puppy yoga

I implore you, dear reader, to show me anything that can't be improved by adding puppies. With the exception of soup, pizza and maybe a sterile operating theatre during open cavity surgery, you cannot.

Puppy yoga, like puppy everything, is proof of this assertion — and just like its older, more famous animal-themed sister trend goat yoga, it'll soon be available in Toronto.

An Ottawa-based event company called The Hive is bringing its incredibly popular puppy-partner yoga program to our city on Sunday, September 2 for four, one-hour-long classes (at least one of which is already sold out).

A location has yet to be announced, but organizers say it will either be in North York or downtown Toronto.

Participants must pay $35, bring their own yoga mats and sign a waiver before joining the class, but aside from that it functions just like any other yoga class — just with happy little puppies running around.

Or sleeping on laps. Whatever.

The Ottawa group sources its puppies from breeders and rescue organizations. Each class tends to focus on one breed, such as HuskiesLabradoodles and Australian Shepherds.

"We work with breeders to give the pups the opportunity to learn how to socialize before they go to their new homes," reads the company's website.

"All the puppies are healthy, up to date on their shots, dewormed and vet checked and ready to cuddle! We do not sell any dogs."

For Toronto, the group plans on bringing what appear to be baby Rottweilers.

The dogs are good exercise companions, in that they boost moods and lower stress. But, similar to goat yoga, they can also be distracting.

What animal lover can focus on his or her downward dog when they could getting down on the ground to play with an actual baby dog

Somehow, though, I don't think that people are paying for the yoga part of this experience.

