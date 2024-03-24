Canada's 'most beautiful village' is located in Ontario

Welcome to the charming Village of Merrickville-Wolford, a hidden gem town in the heart of Eastern Ontario, just a scenic four-hour drive from Toronto.

Known as the 'Jewel of the Rideau', and holding distinction as Canada's Most Beautiful Village, Merrickville is a true Victorian treasure along the panoramic Rideau River.

As you wander through Merrickville's tree-lined streets full of historic architecture and blooming gardens, you'll quickly understand why it's renowned for its timeless allure.

While this picturesque village captivates visitors year-round, its beauty truly flourishes during the spring and fall seasons, painting the landscape with vibrant colours and a welcoming ambience.

An hour's drive from Canada's capital city of Ottawa, Merrickville offers a convenient escape into a world of old-world charm and tranquility.

Merrickville is the perfect pit stop for travellers venturing to or from Montreal or Quebec City on your journey between Toronto and Quebec, Canada's Belle Province.

Explore the town's heritage buildings, immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Merrickville-Limerick Trail, or wander through the historic mills and factory sites along the Merrickville Ruins loop.

Experience small-town charm at some of Merrickville's top accommodations.

Maple and Rose beckons guests with its storied past and meticulous restoration of a three-level heritage home dating back to the 1850s, showcases timeless beauty with a beautiful wrap-around porch and luxurious amenities.

Meanwhile, the Baldachin Inn exudes historic elegance with its selection of refined rooms and suites, some boasting enchanting views of the tranquil Rideau waterway.

Indulge your senses in Merrickville's delightful array of shops and cafes, each offering a unique taste of local culture and flavour, like the locally beloved Yellow Canoe Cafe.

Known for its delicious yet budget-friendly meals, this beloved local establishment goes beyond the ordinary cafe experience of coffees and pastries with hearty options that will leave you well-nourished for exploring Merrickville and the surrounding attractions.

One such attraction is the Rideau Migratory Bird Sanctuary, a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts on the banks of the Rideau River in Merrickville.

Take a leisurely stroll along the bird sanctuary's winding trails, where the symphony of bird calls fills the air and the lush vegetation provides a sanctuary for countless species.