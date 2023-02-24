Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

small towns in ontario

5 small towns in Ontario for your next road trip

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Small towns in Ontario are ideal for an epic road trip. After all, this province has over a million square kilometres of provincial parks, lakes, cities and towns to explore.

Beyond the sprawling urbanscape of Toronto, you'll find charming small towns with a more laid-back pace of living, which have everything from beautiful hiking trails to historic buildings, one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants.

Here are some small towns in Ontario to consider for your next road trip.

Elora

Located under 2 hours from Toronto, Elora is the perfect road trip destination with its blend of small-town charm and outdoor adventure. The town was once called "Ontario's most beautiful village" by one of the Group of Seven painters A.J. Casson, and it isn't hard to see why it earned that title.

The Elora Gorge is a year-round destination for thrill-seekers, with ziplining and river tubing in the summer, and ice climbing and snowshoeing in the winter. Get pampered at the Elora Mill Hotel and Spa, dine and shop in town, or visit the historic Wellington County Museum and Archives.

Picton

The small town of Picton in Prince Edward County is a great road trip choice for food and wine lovers, as well as those who love the outdoors. A 2.5 hour drive from Toronto will bring you to the largest town in PEC, with its architecturally-significant buildings, quirky vibe and shops on Main Street.

Take a wine tour of the nearby wineries, who specialize in producing Burgundian wines. Catch a film or a live performance at the Regent Theatre, indulge in a locally-sourced meal, or stroll along the white sand beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Paris

Paris was named as one of the prettiest small towns in Canada, with European inspiration everywhere you turn. From the cobblestone homes on the edge of the Grand River to intimate cafes and trendy shops, this town is a great road trip destination just 1.5 hours from Toronto.

See the lights after dark at the historic Penman's Dam, or walk along The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, which stretches for 18 km with beautiful views of the Grand River. Pop into Wincey Mills on a weekend to shop local businesses, learn about the origins of the telephone, and be sure to save your appetite for one of the many restaurants and cafes in town.

Almonte

If you love rom-coms, Almonte is the perfect road trip getaway for you. Located just outside Ottawa, Almonte has been the go-to filming destination for tons of Hallmark films

Visit the stunning architecture of Almonte Old Town Hall, which sits next to the Mississippi River. Shop and dine in town on Mill Street, and check out the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, a unique historical space that explores the history of the woollen industry in the Mississippi Valley.

Thornbury

Thornbury near Collingwood is a hidden gem on Georgian Bay's coastline. Just 10 minutes northwest of Blue Mountain, the small town is home to wineries, hiking trails, and countless winter activities.

Grab a coffee and bite to eat on Main Street, which is lined with boutiques, vintage shops, restaurants, and cafes. Go for a hike on the beautiful Georgian Trail, or follow the Apple Pie Trail for delicious apple-themed pitstops to sample everything from freshly-baked apple pies to crisp ciders.

Lead photo by

Jenna Kitchings
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

5 small towns in Ontario for your next road trip

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

5 small towns in Ontario for your next road trip

How to claim your Ontario Staycation Tax Credit and get money back

You can now get cheap flights from Toronto to Las Vegas

Angry passengers spent 7 hours stuck on plane at Toronto airport before being booted off

Win an Outdoor Adventure Show prize pack

Air Canada is now using facial recognition software in Toronto and Vancouver

Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park is a beautiful outdoor escape to get away from it all

Here's what it's like taking the longest flight from Toronto Pearson Airport