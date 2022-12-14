Travel
blue mountain hotels

5 hotels and resorts to stay in near Blue Mountain and Collingwood

Hotels and resorts near Blue Mountain and Collingwood offer a scenic getaway just a few hours drive from Toronto.

From skiing and snowboarding to swimming and hiking, these stays are perfect for a weekend, or weeklong, trip no matter the season.

Here are hotels and resorts to stay in near Blue Mountain and Collingwood.

Georgian Bay Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Situated along the shores of its namesake bay, this Collingwood resort offers an escape for every season - it’s less than a 15 minute drive from both Blue Mountain Ski Village and Wasaga Beach.

Thoughtfully appointed guest rooms feature neutral colour palettes and modern decor, and come equipped with minifridges, microwaves, and coffee makers. Hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, 18-hole golf course, and tennis courts.

blue mountain hotels

The Georgian Bay Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Photo by Booking.com.

The Spa at Georgian offers rejuvenating treatments, while Gustav Chophouse specializes in steak, seafood, and local fare in a cozy atmosphere.

The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain

Located in the heart of the pedestrian-only Blue Mountain Village, this hotel is a haven of wellness and comfort.

You can take in sweeping mountain or village views from the private balcony offered with each spacious room. Additional amenities include fireplaces, seating areas, and kitchenettes with granite countertops.

The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain features two hot tubs, a private beach, a fitness centre, and a heated outdoor pool that’s open year-round. Seasonal activities, including skiing, hiking, and zip lining, highlight the hotel’s stunning surroundings.

blue mountain hotels

The The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain. Photo by Booking.com.

Oliver and Bonacini Café Grill offers unique and inspired dishes that can be enjoyed fireside in the winter and along a pondside terrace in the summer.

Blue Mountain Resort Mosaic Suites

Although this hotel is located within the Blue Mountain Village, it’s further away from the main plaza and offers a quieter stay.

Ideal for longer stays, all guest rooms are equipped with a kitchenette and a seating area. Some offer a balcony as well with stunning views of the village below.

blue mountain hotels

The Blue Mountain Resort Mosaic Suites. Photo by Booking.com.

Amenities at the Blue Mountain Resort Mosaic Suites include a 24-hour fitness centre, year-round heated outdoor pool, hot tubs, and tennis courts. Ski passes can be purchased at the hotel, and equipment is available for rent as well.

Blue Mountain Resort Home Collection

Comprised of a series of houses, townhomes, condominiums, accommodations at the Blue Mountain Resort Home Collection are located throughout the namesake village.

Some units offer up to four bedrooms, making the resort ideal for large groups and long stays. Each one includes a full kitchen and living area, and some feature fireplaces and outdoor space as well.

blue mountain hotels

The Blue Mountain Resort Home Collection. Photo by Booking.com.

Living Water Resort & Spa

Nestled between the Blue Mountains and Georgian Bay, this resort offers quiet luxury on Collingwood’s waterfront.

Modern guest rooms feature kitchens, whirlpool baths, and balconies with views of the lake, mountain, or gardens.

Amenities include an indoor pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, rooftop walking track, fitness centre, and a courtyard with communal barbeques.

blue mountain hotels

The Living Water Resort & Spa. Photo by Booking.com.

The 5,000 square-foot Living Shore Spa offers relaxing massages, invigorating body treatments, and nourishing facials, as well as Aquapath, a hydrotherapy experience.

One of Collingwood’s only waterfront restaurants, Lakeside Seafood & Grill serves fresh land-to-sea fare alongside a sophisticated wine list and local craft beers.

