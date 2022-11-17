Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
holiday magic blue mountain

Blue Mountain is transforming into a winter wonderland this week

Now that snow has fallen, the winter holidays are on everyone's mind. Whether you check out a shimmering light festival or head to the annual Christmas Market at the Distillery District, holiday festivals have become a staple activity for the season.

Just like last year, Blue Mountain will be transforming its slopes and village into a winter wonderland.

Holiday Magic is set to get you into the holiday spirit as you walk through the village decorated in a ton of garlands and bows, holiday music and fire pits to warm up.

At night stroll through the one-kilometre Holiday Light Trail through the village where you can check out twinkling lights and interactive light displays including glowing swings.

You can even control the lights with sounds, music and good wishes at the Dream Tree and Tropical Forest.

Make sure to stop by the live music performances or check out street performers roaming around the cobblestone roads. Also, keep an eye out for your favourite holiday characters roaming around including Santa Claus.

After shopping around at the festively decorated stores, why not hit the slopes for a bit? The resort is known for its ski hills after all.

End your day by gathering around a firepit to warm up and watch as fireworks light up the night sky on selected nights.

Holiday Magic is set to take over Blue Mountain on November 18 through January 8.

Elevated Photos Canada via Blue Mountain
