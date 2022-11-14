The Toronto Christmas Market opens with a tree lighting ceremony this week

The Toronto Christmas market at the Distillery District is back for 2022.

The highly anticipated annual winter holiday event rebranded from the Toronto Christmas Market to The Distillery Winter Village last year for a more modern and intimate event, with a bigger focus on shopping and dining at over 75 different retailers and restaurants.

Although the market has changed to fit a more modern and intimate style there will still be traditional festivities including live entertainment, photo ops, and Santa and his elves wandering through the cobblestone streets and the annual tree lighting ceremony.

This year's tree at Trinity Square is set to be a 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas tree decorated with over 3,000 ornaments and 70,000 shimmering lights. The tree lighting ceremony will mark the start of the winter holidays on November 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The annual holiday market draws thousands of visitors every year to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, snack on festive treats, and shop for gifts from local vendors all while exploring the market under twinkly lights.

No tickets are required for the tree lighting ceremony or during the weekdays as entrance to the market is free. Tickets are required for entry after 4:00 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays and are available for purchase online starting at $11.

The Distillery Winter Village is set to run from November 17 through December 31 this year.