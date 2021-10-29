The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this year with a new name

The Toronto Christmas Market held at The Distillery District has been a winter holiday staple in the city. It was announced earlier this year that the market was set to return this winter holiday season and it's coming back with a new name.

The holiday festival is rebranding from The Toronto Christmas Market to The Distillery Winter Village.

The new holiday market will feel less like the traditional festive market but will be a more intimate event with a bigger focus on shopping and dining at more than 75 retailers and restaurants.

Lovers of the annual Christmas Market were disappointed to hear that it was cancelled last year due to restrictions but can now rejoice with the announcement of its return.

The festive market typically draws thousands of visitors every year to explore the market under the twinkly lights, nibble on some food, grab a cup of hot chocolate to keep warm and shop for gifts from local vendors.

Even though the festival will change to fit a more modern style, there will still be traditional festivities.

This year the Christmas tree for Trinity square is set to be a 50 foot tall Silver Fir Christmas tree, with a traditional tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the start of the festival on Nov, 18 at 6 p.m.

Tree lighting ceremonies will then continue on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays at 4 p.m. for the rest of the festival.

The Distillery Winter Village is set to have a lineup of live entertainment featuring buskers and carolers to get you in the holiday spirit. The holiday event will also feature eight curated vendor cabins and twelve food vendor cabins.

If you buy some gifts at the market, make sure you stop by the complimentary gift wrapping service from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23.

Tickets are required for the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 18 and go on sale on Nov. 1.

The Distillery Winter Village is set to run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.