The Toronto Christmas Market is officially coming back this year

The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back for 2021, a sure sign that things are finally starting to come back to something closer to normal after the long lockdown in Ontario.

The Distillery District, which normally hosts the event every year but didn't in 2020, has revealed to blogTO they're planning on putting on the market this winter.

The Christmas Market typically draws throngs of visitors every year that come to revel in the cold under strings of lights, noshing on giant pretzels and fondue and snapping up presents from local vendors.

It was far from the only thing to be put on hold for 2020, all major festivals and events were cancelled and they're not slated to return until the end of this summer.

PR for Distillery District tells blogTO that "holiday events will be happening in full effect this year" pending public health guidelines and (god forbid) another lockdown.

Apparently the giant Christmas tree for Trinity Square has been ordered and holiday decor and lights are slated to go up. There are also plans in place for some other elements they'll share more details about once updates are available.

The Distillery District can't confirm at this point whether the Market will have all the usual elements like food and gift vendors or live performances. There's also no firm confirmation on whether the neighbourhood's usual annual lights festival will go on this year.

Dates for the Market are tentatively set for Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

Seeing as the event takes place outdoors and outdoor events are already permitted for larger groups, we can only hope there's no hiccups between now and then and we're able to make up for a little holiday magic.

Until then, the Distillery District is already ramping up its activities to welcome back visitors after a really tough year.

They've just unveiled a number of new retailers and pop-up containers that will be coming from brands like Tartistry, Brika, Liberty Clothing and Peace Collective, and indoor and patio dining continues at its many restaurants.