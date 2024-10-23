Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
halloween party toronto

The top 50 Halloween parties in Toronto for 2024

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halloween parties in Toronto for 2024 are the perfect way to get some frightful fun in on one of the most mischievous nights of the year.

With Oct. 31 falling on a Thursday this year, you've got two weekends of spooky soirees to delve into, from one of the biggest free street parties of the year to dance parties held in actual haunted houses and all of the ghoulish good stuff in between.

Here's a round-up of Halloween parties in Toronto this year.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

What to expect at the 2024 Christmas market in the Distillery District

The top 50 Halloween parties in Toronto for 2024

Win tickets to 'MORTEM' Halloween Party at Rebel Nightclub

Win tickets to the National Women's Show in Toronto this November

TTC will let the public explore abandoned Lower Bay Station this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Huge fireworks celebration for Diwali this year might be Ontario's largest