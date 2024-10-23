15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend run the gamut from haunting Halloween movie screenings to epic Diwali celebrations and everything in between.

While Halloween might be hogging its fair share of the limelight this weekend, there are a host of other events, like the last Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the year and a concerts by the likes of Iron Maiden and Clairo to also keep you occupied.

That being said, if you're looking to spend your Saturday and Sunday getting spooky, be sure to check out our roundup of the hottest Halloween parties in Toronto this year, and visit our events page for even more things happening in the city this weekend.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.