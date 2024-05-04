Toronto's biggest monthly street festival returns with extended hours

Toronto's biggest monthly street festival is coming back for the season this month with extended hours.

One of the most highly-anticipated street festivals of the spring, summer and fall in Toronto, Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays are finally returning for the season at the end of this month.

Held on the last Sunday of each month from May to October, Pedestrian Sundays see the bustling streets of Kensington Market closed off to traffic as shoppers, vendors, musicians and more flood the streets of the neighbourhood.

Easily one of the most fun events in the city, you'll be able to stroll the vibrant neighbourhood, picking up bites from local restaurants or street food stands, check out handmade and vintage goods and groove out to tunes played by musicians on the street.

This year, Pedestrian Sundays are getting even better (if that was even possible,) as they'll feature an extended road closure along Augusta between Oxford and College until 10 p.m., to keep the party going a little later.

While many vendors flock to the neighbourhood from different parts of the city for the monthly event, plenty of local businesses will be getting in on the street festival, too.

Augusta Street's Supermarket will be home to Community Markets on the last Sunday of each month, providing extra space — both indoors and outdoors — for even more vendors to show off their goodies.

The Supermarket Last Sundays Community Markets will be running between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for their indoor market and between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. for their outdoor market, while Pedestrian Sundays run until 10 p.m.

The inaugural Kensington Pedestrian Sunday of 2024 will be held on May 26, followed by June 30, July 28, Aug 25, Sept 29 and Oct 27.