Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto street festival

5 street festivals in Toronto you're going to want to check out this spring

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Street festivals in Toronto are one of the surest signs that summer's on its way, but there are still a few that happen during the spring to get the anticipation building.

From a neighbourhood grilled cheese competition to one of the city's biggest and most popular three-day street fests, there's truly something for everyone to spend a delightful spring day in the city.

Here are some street festivals in Toronto you're definitely going to want to check out.

  • Street festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays
      May 26
      Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays
      Taking place on the last Sunday of each month from May to October, Pedestrian Sundays allow you to stroll the streets of Kensington Market, exploring a ton of local food and arts vendors to the soundtrack of live music.
      Kensington Market
    • Do West Fest 2024
      June 7-9
      Do West Fest 2024
      While this huge street festival is touted "Toronto's start to summer," it's also a final send-off to spring in the city. Taste food and drinks from local restaurants while you explore the magic of Dundas West.
      Multiple Venues
    • Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge
      June 8
      Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge
      Play your part in the the fight for grilled cheese glory as you sample offerings from different restaurants vying to be crowned the best grilled cheese in the city, alongside shopping, music and more.
      Lakeshore Boulevard West
    • Open Tuning 2024
      June 8
      Open Tuning 2024
      This DIY street festival transforms Seaton Village into a magical, musical wonderland. With a lineup of over 100 acts from every age, genre, experience and level, you'll spend a perfect spring day meandering through the 30 participating venues.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Little Italy 2024
      June 14-16
      Taste of Little Italy 2024
      Taste the best that Little Italy has to offer with this beloved three-day festival, complete with shopping, live entertainment, extended patios and as many food samples as your stomach can take.
      Multiple Venues
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 street festivals in Toronto you're going to want to check out this spring

There's a huge Asian night market coming to Toronto this summer

An Olivia Rodrigo pop up experience is coming to Toronto for her Guts world tour

'Spectacular' F1 experience coming to Toronto in North American debut this spring

The 5 most anticipated music festivals in Toronto this spring

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

One of Toronto's coolest markets is back for the season and there's one coming up

Massive festival of Japanese culture coming to Toronto this spring