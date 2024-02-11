Toronto's most fun street festival is back and better than ever this spring

If you weren't pining for spring already, the news that Do West Fest is coming back this spring will certainly change that for you.

Back for its eleventh year, Toronto's most fun street festival will once again take over Dundas West in early June with food, dancing, performances, vendors and extreme levels of good vibes.

Taking place in the heart of Little Portugal, from Ossington to Lansdowne, the festival is one of Toronto's favourite ways to celebrate the city's Portuguese community while basking in the sun.

You'll be able to sample foods from vendors all across the city, peruse craft and handmade stalls and catch live music performances at various bandstands while you stroll through the excitement.

The streets come alive with performance art, DJ booths pumping out beats and dancing in the streets.

It doesn't stop there, though. Expect to explore unique art installations, experiential vendors like psychics and the coolest merchandise you've ever seen at a street festival.

Of the many street festivals you can choose from in Toronto during the spring and summer months, this is one you definitely don't want to include on your list.

But then again, why choose when you could go to them all?

Do West Fest will take place on June 7, 8 and 9 this year.