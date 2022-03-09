Summer in the city means that street festival season is at its peak, celebrating the city's multiculturalism.

After the announcement of major events and festivals returning to the city, Toronto's most fun street festival is coming back this spring with a new name.

Formally known as Dundas West Fest, Do West Fest is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The weekend event will transform the heart of Little Portugal into a vibrant street festival, full of live music, extended patios, local food trucks, artisans vendors, and plenty of delicious food and drink to try from local restaurants.

From performances on the main stages to buskers on the street, the street festival will be crawling with live entertainment. Walk through the festival and check out all the art installations and craft vendors selling handmade items.

The massive street festival will be taking over Dundas Street West from Ossington Avenue to Landsdowne Avenue, crawling with those eager to celebrate the huge Portuguese community in Toronto.

The festival changed its name due to the fact that the namesake for the street, Henry Dundas, aided in the continued subjugation of Indigenous peoples in Canada during his role as British Home Secretary.

"The change is significant to us as it marks a new chapter for the neighbourhood, of combined efforts in improving the area with true community spirit in mind," states the website.

The city is still in the process of renaming the street so the event will be known as Do West Fest until the street name has been changed.

Do West Fest will take place on Jun. 3 through Jun. 5.

Make sure to check out the event schedule for more information on programming.