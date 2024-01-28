One of Toronto's favourite street festivals is coming back this summer

Salsa on St. Clair, one of the city's favourite street festivals, will be back this summer for a weekend of music, dancing, and other delights.

Celebrating the 20th year of the hugely popular festival, Salsa on St. Clair will once again be taking over St. Clair West from Winona to Christie on July 6 and 7.

While many of the details of the event have yet to be announced, fans of the street festival can expect plenty of live Latin music performances, Salsa dancing in the street and an array of food vendors, all of which contribute to the festival's popularity.

There has also, in past years, been parades on both days of the festival and, being a milestone year for the fest, you can anticipate the parade not only coming back this year, but being one of the best yet to celebrate the festival's anniversary.

Toronto is home to the largest Latinx population in all of Canada, and Salsa on St. Clair is just one of the ways the community's contributions to the city's culture can be seen and celebrated.

While you're busy dreaming away of warmer days, be sure to stay tuned to Salsa in Toronto as they unveil more details about the festival in the months leading up to the event.