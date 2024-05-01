10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include Fashion Art Toronto, GradEx, a night market featuring all Asian entrepreneurs, a — quite literally — underground fashion show in one of the city's coolest locations, and a double-header concert to celebrate the opening of the city's newest entertainment venue.
The AGO is also opening its doors for free on both days.
Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
