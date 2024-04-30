AGO is offering free admission to everyone this week

The Art Gallery of Ontario is officially reopening, and to celebrate, they're offering free admission to everyone this week.

Following a month-long closure after unionized staff members walked off the job on March 26, the gallery finally announced it'd be reopening as of April 30, after the union accepted the latest terms of a collective agreement.

After over a month with no access to the museum, the AGO is offering free admission on three separate days this week to get folks back through the gallery doors and take in some art.

The reopening comes at a great time, too, as the museums newest exhibition, Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800, is set to launch alongside the museum's reopening on April 30.

Also launching this week is the AGO's new First Wednesday Free program where — you guessed it — the first Wednesday of every month will offer a limited number of free general admission tickets to the public.

If you miss out on the free admission on Wednesday, not to fear! Admission to the entire museum, including to the new Making Her Mark exhibit, will be free from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, too.

Tickets for First Wednesday Free on Wednesday, May 1, as well as for free admission over the weekend, are available while numbers last through the AGO website.