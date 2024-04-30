Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ago toronto

AGO is offering free admission to everyone this week

Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Art Gallery of Ontario is officially reopening, and to celebrate, they're offering free admission to everyone this week.

Following a month-long closure after unionized staff members walked off the job on March 26, the gallery finally announced it'd be reopening as of April 30, after the union accepted the latest terms of a collective agreement.

After over a month with no access to the museum, the AGO is offering free admission on three separate days this week to get folks back through the gallery doors and take in some art.

The reopening comes at a great time, too, as the museums newest exhibition, Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800, is set to launch alongside the museum's reopening on April 30.

Also launching this week is the AGO's new First Wednesday Free program where — you guessed it — the first Wednesday of every month will offer a limited number of free general admission tickets to the public. 

If you miss out on the free admission on Wednesday, not to fear! Admission to the entire museum, including to the new Making Her Mark exhibit, will be free from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, too.

Tickets for First Wednesday Free on Wednesday, May 1, as well as for free admission over the weekend, are available while numbers last through the AGO website.

Lead photo by

Alex Meoko
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

AGO is offering free admission to everyone this week

A Toronto airport is about to be transformed into something new and creative

Toronto's largest free student art and design exhibition opens this week

The AGO in Toronto is finally reopening after weeks-long closure

You can soon get up close with the massive transformation of the Port Lands in Toronto

The AGO remains closed indefinitely as strike drags on

Giant glowing wall will divide busy Toronto destination from Gardiner Expressway

Mean Girls the Musical is coming back to Toronto this summer