Ryan Plax
Posted an hour ago
art toronto

Huge art fair now open in Toronto showcases incredible and unusual art

Ryan Plax
Posted an hour ago
If you're a follower of the arts here in the city, the name Art Toronto should definitely seem familiar at this point. 

Every year, the large art show hosts a coveted event titled "Canada's Art Fair", and according to organizers, it's the country's oldest and largest international art fair of its kind.

The massive projects showcases over 100 artists from all over the globe, while completely taking over the gargantuan space that is the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

art toronto

A portrait piece by Ilhwa Kim presented by the House of Fine Art London 

As you enter the premises from the street, it might feel as though you just walked into the wrong downtown office building. That is until you see a giant horse skeleton sprawled out on a large, carved out piece of a red rock. Then you know you found the place.

art toronto

Crombach's work on full display in the lobby 

The piece titled "Chariot Burial" (2023) by Canadian artist Nicholas Crombach is directly inspired by the excavation of chariot burials. The artist employed the usage of hand-carving and woodworking to create ornate pieces of the skeleton with organic materials, such as the large, crystal-like skull and a lot of golden bones. 

Right next to the large, shiny skeletal horse, a set of escalators will take you to where the real party is. 

art toronto

A scultpure by Carole A. Feuerman presented by Melissa Morgan Fine Art

The layout is designed like a proper art fair, with white cubicle shapes built into rows, each of them filled to the brim with some unique artistic expression. The sprawling corridors of the industrial-sized complex may be overwhelming to some when trying to see everything, or the perfect place to get lost in for hours. 

Luckily, I had the chance to discuss all things art-related with Art Toronto's Director Mia Nielsen, a longtime participant of the city's art scene.

art toronto

Director Mia Nielsen poses by the entrance of the fair

One major career highlight for Nielsen is working with musician and provocateur, Peaches, for the promotion of her film Peaches Does Herself in 2012. 

"It was a five-hour immersive concert experience that was happening on all four floors," says Nielsen, "That is one project I am the most proud of."

Nielsen's resume boasts a long list of cutting-edge artists that aren't afraid to break new ground or stir up the crowd, which is something she implemented with her position at Art Toronto. 

art toronto

Main entrace of the fair featuring work from featured artist Sami Tsang

"I'm looking for something I've never seen before, but something that is grounded in an art tradition or contemporary moment," says the director, explaining her reasoning behind which artists she supports. 

Unlike other 'art viewings', the fair is not restrained to a specific topic or theme, but a platform that is solely dedicated to showcasing a large sum of works.

art toronto

An interactive piece posed as confessional booth titled Confessional Lawmond by Eddy Firmin

"One of the great things about an art fair is that you get to see the perspectives of so many galleries and artists from around the world," states Nielsen. In addition, the director was also in charge with assembling a small collection titled "Re: connecting" that will be showcased during this year's spectacle. 

art toronto

Featured items from Toronto-based company Bonne Choice

The past 25 years of the art fair's position in the Toronto art scene serves as direct inspiration for the curated pieces. For Nielsen, this meant transporting back in time to year 2000, a time before the Tik-Tok-fication of everything, 

"I was thinking about what it was like to think about art before social media, before we became so familiar with looking at images through the screen," says the art savant, "It's given rise to a work that is made to look good on the screen."

Nielsen points over to a massive curtain that looks as though it has been meticulously put through a massive paper shredder. A detailed image of an upside-down authority figure can almost be made out if you give the piece enough time.  

art toronto

Jazvac's work on full display 

The work is titled "Time Scale (Jacket)" by Canadian artist Kelly Jazvac, and is just one of the few to be selected by Nielsen for the exclusive collection. 

"All the works in this collection, I like to think of them as things that cannot be captured or reduced to just being on the screen. Whether they be too big or too detailed, or maybe even both."

art toronto

A collection of pieces featured by House of Fine Art (HOFA) London

The art fair officially opened its doors on Oct. 24 and will run through this Sunday. It's located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North at 225 Front St. West.

Tickets for the event are now available via Art Toronto's website

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
