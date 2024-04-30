Fashion Art Toronto is 4 nights of fashion at one of the most unique spaces in the city

Fashion Art Toronto, the city's most-anticipated fashion event of the year, is back for their spring fashion week, and here's everything you can expect.

From May 2 to 5, Black Creek Assembly is playing host to one of the biggest fashion events in Toronto, and it gives you a chance to sit front row at some of the city's most exciting runway shows.

Founded in 2005 by Vanja Vasic, FAT was established as a platform to showcase fashion creatives from a range of diverse communities — many of whom haven't had the opportunity to establish themselves in the mainstream fashion industry.

Collaborating with other Toronto-based initiatives like ROM After Dark and The Artist Project throughout the year, FAT has presented and promoted more than 500 designers and artists from Canada and beyond since its inception.

The event continues to be at the cutting edge of inclusivity and progress, having celebrated themes like sustainability, body positivity, gender diversity and political statements through fashion from the very beginning and beyond.

"FAT has been, and continues to be, a critical platform in Canada for emerging Canadian artists," Michelle Easton, head of Communications for FAT tells blogTO.

It all starts this week. Here's a rundown of some of the highlights from the schedule.

Thursday, May 2

The week kicks off with one of the most highly anticipated runways of the week, by award-winning Toronto designer Courtney Reid of Signed by Dahliah at 7:30, followed by a presentation by streetwear brand Prescribed Shelter at 8:30.

Friday, May 3

Showing his first menswear collection in eight years, HGTV personality and designer Caffery Vanhorne will be presenting at 7 p.m., followed by two shows by FAT and Black Designers of Canada, which features Mufaro Mukoki, SOAP Studios Kali Works and Vibe The People.

Saturday, May 4

Saturday sees a masterclass in sustainable style by Gemine Design at 7 p.m., followed by a presentation by Indigenous designer Shane Kejick of NEECHI BY NATURE, who will be showing a collection of wearable art pieces influenced by Kejik's Anishinaabe heritage at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Things get glam at the Meglio & Meglio show at 5 p.m., where the label will present their latest luxe line, before Brandon Kier and Storrveldi bring their avant garde looks to the catwalk at 9 p.m.

Running throughout the duration of the weekend, you'll also be able to stop by the Fashion Playground inside Black Creek Assembly, which is home to a debut art exhibit by Toronto artist, Lindsay Anne Delaney, which will focus on mental health.

The Fashion Playground is also home to a 50-foot pink carpet where you can snap pics of your looks, a stage that will host fashion presentations, a bar, lounge and a fashion and beauty boutique featuring more than 30 Canadian designers and artisans.

It's not too late to pick up tickets to get in on the fun. Tickets to runway shows and the Fashion Playground, as well as a complete schedule of all runway events, are available through FAT's website.

And if you still have energy after the runway shows are over, the party continues at 209 Geary Avenue at 10 p.m. on May 5 for the official after party, presented in partnership with Liminul Magazine, blending music, fashion and art with some of the city's hottest DJs.