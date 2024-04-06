Toronto's most anticipated fashion event of the year is returning next month

Toronto's very own fashion week returns this spring, putting a spotlight on Canadian designers, the city's fashion culture and all things in 'bloom.'

Fashion Art Toronto, the most highly anticipated fashion event of the year is back this May for a week of style, showcasing the best and brightest in the Canadian fashion scene.

This year's event will centre around the theme of 'bloom,' in honour of spring's return to Toronto, and will feature a slew of runway shows from some of Canada's coolest fashion labels, like Kyle Gervacy, OAMA, Kali Works and Caffery Vanhorne, to name only a few.

The city will also be home to a Fashion Playground for the week, outfitted with florals from Bloom Bar Studios, and featuring a bar, guest lounge, photo-worthy art installations and retail pop-ups featuring goods from over 25 local brands and artists.

Back for its second season, the Fashion Playground will also feature a boutique pop-up, where you can explore and purchase a curated selection of black-owned fashion, accessories, beauty and lifestyle brands.

The epic week of all things fashion is taking place at Black Creek Assembly (131 McCormack Street), running from Thursday, May 2 until Sunday, May 5.

You can view a complete in-depth schedule of events, including runways, for Fashion Week on Fashion Art Toronto's website.

Tickets and passes to Fashion Art Toronto, including access to runway shows and Fashion Playground are on sale now, starting at $120 for a single day pass or $300 for a week guest pass.

Student discounts are available on passes.