Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fashion art toronto

Toronto's most anticipated fashion event of the year is returning next month

Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's very own fashion week returns this spring, putting a spotlight on Canadian designers, the city's fashion culture and all things in 'bloom.'

Fashion Art Toronto, the most highly anticipated fashion event of the year is back this May for a week of style, showcasing the best and brightest in the Canadian fashion scene.

This year's event will centre around the theme of 'bloom,' in honour of spring's return to Toronto, and will feature a slew of runway shows from some of Canada's coolest fashion labels, like Kyle Gervacy, OAMA, Kali Works and Caffery Vanhorne, to name only a few.

The city will also be home to a Fashion Playground for the week, outfitted with florals from Bloom Bar Studios, and featuring a bar, guest lounge, photo-worthy art installations and retail pop-ups featuring goods from over 25 local brands and artists.

Back for its second season, the Fashion Playground will also feature a boutique pop-up, where you can explore and purchase a curated selection of black-owned fashion, accessories, beauty and lifestyle brands.

The epic week of all things fashion is taking place at Black Creek Assembly (131 McCormack Street), running from Thursday, May 2 until Sunday, May 5.

You can view a complete in-depth schedule of events, including runways, for Fashion Week on Fashion Art Toronto's website.

Tickets and passes to Fashion Art Toronto, including access to runway shows and Fashion Playground are on sale now, starting at $120 for a single day pass or $300 for a week guest pass.

Student discounts are available on passes.

Lead photo by

Fashion Art Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto's most anticipated fashion event of the year is returning next month

One of Toronto's most prominent intersections is getting some big changes

5 places in Toronto you can still get glasses for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Honest Ed's reopening one block from old location in Toronto

Canada Goose lays off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce

Toronto store is located in a retro trailer that travels all around the city

Health Canada recalls bougie plates from popular retail chain for being toxic

'Cut and run' customer returns to pay for service after Toronto barbershop's video goes viral