Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fashion week

Toronto's abandoned subway station will be home to 3 nights of fashion shows

Toronto's elusive abandoned subway station will be home to three nights of fashion shows during Toronto Fashion Week.

Alongside Fashion Art Toronto, another one of the city's biggest fashion events, RCHIVE Fashion Week is bringing style "from the streets to the runway," at the abandoned Lower Bay Station this weekend.

Kicking off Friday, May 3, RCHIVE will be hosting three nights of fashion shows from local designers and labels, all hosted in the exclusive venue.

Friday night will see presentations from Safi Creatives, STUFF, Kreset Studios, HMG and 55555 Stuff, while on Saturday you can catch shows by Mexican brands OTTEA and Stranger in a Room, alongside Udopi, Riley Rego and Starmony.

Rounding out the weekend, Sundays show schedule features Maya Khodrali, 5iftytwohrs, Mr. Krater, Xtra Medium and Rchive Redux.

The runways will be held between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 3 through the 5, and tickets for each night, starting at just $23 each, are available now through Eventbrite.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
