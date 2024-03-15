A once-controversial grilled cheese festival is returning to Toronto this spring

The massive grilled cheese-themed festival that once caused drama among a Toronto neighbourhood is set to return to the city this spring.

The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge is Ontario's largest celebration of grilled cheese sandwiches, but it hasn't always been as blissful as it sounds.

Back in 2021, the festival faced controversy in the community, with a number of local businesses opposing the event and wanting to instead showcase their own cuisines — which, for a great many, did not include grilled cheese.

In spite of the backlash from businesses in the neighbourhood, the festival has gone on without a hitch for the past two years (prior to that, it was cancelled due to COVID), and will be happening once again this year.

The celebration, which invites you to sample as many grilled cheese sandwiches from as many local challengers as possible and vote for the top three, will take place on Saturday, June 8, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Lactose intolerant? Or grilled cheese just not your jam? There will also be plenty of other food options, plus live music, beer gardens, shopping and more to keep you cheesing (see what I did there?) all day long.

The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge takes place along Lakeshore Boulevard West between Islington and Second Street.