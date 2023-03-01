Eat & Drink
Nika Petrosian
Posted 3 hours ago
grilled cheese challenge toronto

Toronto will have a street festival dedicated to grilled cheese this summer

In Toronto’s Lakeshore Village BIA, grilled cheese is more than just a classic– the gooey, cheesy sandwich is the center of their annual Grilled Cheese Challenge, and it’s coming back again this June

Just like last year, local shops and restaurants will have the opportunity to showcase their version of a grilled cheese sandwich as they compete for the people’s choice awards, as well as one of three prizes – Best Tasting, Most Unique, and Best Gourmet. 

Although grilled cheese is the main focus of this street festival, it has a lot more to offer, too. If you stick around after you’ve had your fill of sandwiches, you’ll get the chance to listen to some live music, grab a drink in the beer garden, and shop local businesses, too. 

The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge Festival is being held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find it on Lake Shore Blvd. W, from Islington Ave. to 2nd St. 

Jesse Milns at Maha's.
