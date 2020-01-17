City
toronto light festival

This is what the Toronto Light Festival looks like this year

The Toronto Light Festival is back for another year, so charge your phones, bundle up and get ready to 'gram. With installations from artists from right here in Canada as well as the States, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Australia, there's more to see than ever. The festival in the Distillery District runs until March 1 and it's free.

Take a look at the Toronto Light Festival in this photo gallery.

Fareen Karim

