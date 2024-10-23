What to expect at the 2024 Christmas market in the Distillery District

The Christmas market is coming back to the Distillery District for 2024. Every year, large crowds head to the popular winter celebration and prepare themselves for some of the longest lines of the holiday season.

The extensive wait times, coupled with cooling temperatures, is a festive way to get into the holiday spirit in the city.

As usual, there will be lots of food and drinks, caroling, a huge Christmas tree and other festive celebrations, but it will cost you to enter depending on when you visit.

Here's what you need to know about this year's Winter Village in the Distillery District.

New attractions

The Christmas market will resemble its usual self this year but there will also be some notable changes. One of attractions I'm personally looking forward to is the Distillery Aurora Borealis experience, which will feature light projections over snow-topped mountains, trees and a sleigh.

Also new this year are the Ice Archways, described as glittering ice arches along Tank House, Case Goods, and Gristmill Lanes, as well as a 10-foot Giant Wreath outside Madrina.

Taylor Swift at the Christmas market

There's no confirmation that Swift herself will make an appearance in the Distillery District, but since her The Eras Tour concert dates overlap with the festival the organizers have decided to include a Swiftie Holiday Hunt where you'll have a chance to win a 'specially-crafted friendship bracelet'.

There will also be some Taylor Swift-themed cookies available for purchase from one of the stalls.

Caroling and entertainment

The Distllery District's Winter Village wouldn’t be a complete Christmas celebration without the caroling, of course. Strolling carolers will be there to put everyone in the holiday spirit, and there's even the promise of singing sheep.

This season, there will be a massive New Year's Eve celebration taking place to ring in 2025 at The Distillery Winter Village. You can expect performances from Mo Guzman starting at 4 p.m. and closing performances from DJ Clymaxxx and Devo Brown. There will also be fireworks at midnight.

If you're one of those people that simply can't leave the house without your furry friend, organizers have included a little something for you as well. The Pawpin' Clicks photo booth is your go-to destination to forever capture the moment you dragged your pet to an overcrowded Christmas market.

Food and drinks

The best part of any holiday celebration is usually the food and the booze, and this year organizers are definitley not holding back when it comes to offerings to get you fed or a little bit tipsy.

Designated food cabins are back and will have the usual range of on-theme and off-theme items such as Japanese tacos, crab cakes in a cone, schnitzel, grilled cheese, American-style barbecue and churros.

The Naughty and Nice heated bar will be making a return appearance where you can pony up for some mulled wine, hot sangria or egg nog.

The tree lighting ceremony

The main staple of the Christmas market for many is the giant 55-foot-tall silver fir Christmas Tree. The grand opening and official tree lighting ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13. There's a private reception for VIPs starting two hours before the general public is allowed to show up.

Dates and times

The Distillery Winter Village all begins on Nov. 13 and will run until Jan. 5, 2025, and is located in the Distillery District. While there make sure to support local restaurants and shops including District Pizza, Arvo Coffee and Spirit of York, just to name a few.

Ticket prices

The Distillery Winter Village will be free during certain days and hours. From Thursday to Sunday after 4 p.m., as well as daily from Dec. 16 to 31, you will need to pay for tickets.

Make sure to get your tickets in advance. General admission will cost $15, and flex tickets are available for $18. If you're looking to skip the long lines, there's an Express Gate Entry pass for $30.

The New Year's Eve celebrations will require separate tickets, which are $30 each.