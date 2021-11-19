Radar
Toronto Christmas Market 2021

This is what this year's Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District looks like

The Toronto Christmas Market has returned to the Distillery District for 2021 with a brand new name, the Distillery Winter Village. After missing out in 2020, crowds were happy to flock to the market to check out the tasty food stalls, Christmas cheer and the lighting ceremony of the giant Christmas tree.

Check out the photo gallery of this year's Distillery Winter Village.

Hector Vasquez

