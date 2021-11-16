The Toronto Christmas Market opens with new name and tree lighting ceremony this week

The Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District is back for 2021.

Nothing else screams it's the winter holidays in Toronto like the annual Christmas market held at The Distillery District. Get ready to get into the holiday spirit as the beloved Christmas market opens for the start of the holiday season this week.

Last month, The Toronto Christmas Market announced the change of name of the beloved market to The Distillery Winter Village.

Lovers of the annual market were disappointed when they learned that it was cancelled last year due to restrictions but are happier than ever to have its return this year.

Besides the name, the holiday market will also have a new look. The Distillery Winter Village will feel less like the traditional festive market but will become a more intimate event with a bigger focus on shopping and dining at the retailers and restaurants in the district.

Even though the festival will change to fit a more modern and intimate style, there will still be traditional festivities, including live entertainment and the traditional tree lighting ceremony.

This year the Christmas tree at Trinity square is set to be a 50 foot tall Silver Fir Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony will celebrate the start of the winter holidays on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

The annual market draws thousands of visitors every year to nibble on some festive treats, sip on a cup of hot chocolate and shop for gifts from local vendors all while exploring the market under twinkly lights.

Tickets are required for the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 18 and are on sale now.

The Distillery Winter Village is set to run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.