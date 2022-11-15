Enchanted winter wonderland with 1.5 km of lights opening near Toronto

Light festivals are a winter holiday staple activity and if you're looking for another one to add to your list then look no further as there will be one opening up near Toronto later this month.

Head out to the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington as it's set to transform Hendrie Park into Winter Wonders, an enchanted winter wonderland lights festival decked with 1.5km of lights.

Just like last year, the picturesque pathways will be decorated with thousands of twinkling lights, interactive light installations and magical displays that will have you filled with holiday cheer.

Stroll through the 1.5km trail through the garden all while listening to festive tunes as you make your way to the Turner Pavilion Teahouse and the food trailer. Here you'll be able to grab a warm cup of hot chocolate and some festive treats to nibble on as you wander through the rest of the garden.

Warm up at the heated rose garden tent where you'll find live performances by local artists every night. You'll also be able to grab a snack or drink here too.

After you've walked through the trail, warm up by visiting the Botanical Train Display and exploring the Mediterranean plants inside the greenhouse, as well as picking up some souvenirs from the gift shop.

It takes about an hour to walk through the entire trail so make so to dress appropriately for the weather.

Tickets are priced at $20 and must be purchased online in advance as there is timed entry.

Winter Wonders is set to take over the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington at 680 Plains Road West from November 23 through January 8.