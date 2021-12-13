There's an enchanted winter wonderland with 1.5 km of lights near Toronto

Winter Wonders is an enchanted winter wonderland lights festival decked with 1.5 km of lights for the holiday season.

It's located at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, just an hour and a half drive west of Toronto.

Stroll through the historic Hendrie Park and explore the winter wonderland that is decked out in over 50,000 lights, seven light displays all while listening to festive music.

Check out the 15 foot tall Arctic Fox installation and the prehistoric Metasequoia tree, covered in hundreds of twinkly lights and festive decor.

You can grab a festive treat and drink from the Turner Pavilion Teahouse and Collective Arts Container while you walk through the trail. You can also grab a festive cocktail at the Pellar Estates Lounge before you head out into the garden.

Warm up at the heated rose garden tent where you can listen to live music or sit by a cozy fire.

The light festival takes about an hour to walk through so if you get cold easily like me, then make sure to dress warmly.

Tickets must be purchased online as there are timed entries and are priced at $19.50.

Winter Wonders is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Jan. 9.