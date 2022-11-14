Cavalcade of Lights will return to Toronto this year but without fireworks

Light festivals are a staple for the holiday season and returning to Toronto is the annual Cavalcade of Lights to kick off the holiday season.

As always, the annual lights festival is set to transform Nathan Phillips Square with a ton of activities, light displays and festive decor, including a 55-foot Christmas Tree decorated with more than 300,00 lights and 500 ornaments.

This year's theme is inspired by light festivals and cultural celebrations worldwide with displays centred around light, lanterns and fire.

There will be activities both on the skating rink and on the grounds of City Hall, including live music performances, dance performances by both African and Indigenous artists, lunar lanterns, an interactive installation and skating performances by Toronto's Trinity Synchronized skating team and Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle Daleman.

Unfortunately just like last year, there won't be any fireworks to help celebrate the occasion.

Cavalcade of Lights is set to return to Nathan Phillips Square at 100 Queen Street West on November 26 through January 7.

There will be festivities running all day on November 26 from 3:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. with the tree and square lighting ceremony at 8:30 p.m.

Remember to dress appropriately for the weather as this is an outdoor event.