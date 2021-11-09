Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cavalcade of lights 2021

Massive lights festival just announced for Toronto

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Light festivals have become a staple in celebrating the holidays in the city and Toronto's beloved Cavalcade of Lights is returning to the city next month, except this year there won't be any fireworks.

After being cancelled last year due to restrictions, the famous light show is back to celebrate the holiday season.

Located at Nathan Philips Square, the light show will be a night packed with events, featuring light displays, live music, and the yearly tree lighting ceremony.

Watch in awe as the tree is lit up with over 300,000 LED lights to signify the start of the season.

Remember to dress warmly for the weather since the event is outdoors and it's starting to get colder.

Cavalcade of Lights returns on Nov. 27. The event starts from dusk until 11 p.m. but it's recommended to arrive earlier to see the displays and performances.

Lead photo by

Benson Kua

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Massive lights festival just announced for Toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a winter pop-up with fire pits and light tunnels

Casa Loma is transforming into a winter wonderland with a holiday lights spectacle

This is how people are celebrating Diwali in and around Toronto

Mississauga is getting a huge new winter lights festival and Christmas market

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

The CNE is coming back to Toronto next summer and you can now get tickets