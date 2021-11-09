Massive lights festival just announced for Toronto

Light festivals have become a staple in celebrating the holidays in the city and Toronto's beloved Cavalcade of Lights is returning to the city next month, except this year there won't be any fireworks.

After being cancelled last year due to restrictions, the famous light show is back to celebrate the holiday season.

Located at Nathan Philips Square, the light show will be a night packed with events, featuring light displays, live music, and the yearly tree lighting ceremony.

Watch in awe as the tree is lit up with over 300,000 LED lights to signify the start of the season.

Remember to dress warmly for the weather since the event is outdoors and it's starting to get colder.

Cavalcade of Lights returns on Nov. 27. The event starts from dusk until 11 p.m. but it's recommended to arrive earlier to see the displays and performances.