Toronto is getting a drive-thru lights festival for the winter holidays

The winter holiday season is coming up and that means the return of Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and light festivals.

Light festivals have become a staple event for the winter holiday and now you can explore a Christmas-themed lights festival next month in Toronto.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is back next month due to popular demand.

Similar to other winter holiday drive-thru festivals such as Illumi, you'll be able to experience the magical lights from the comfort of your own car.

This festival promises to transport you to the North Pole and through Santa's Village, even getting the opportunity to take your annual photo with Santa from your vehicle.

The trail is a short 1.5 km drive but it'll be one that is packed with a lot of holiday cheer.

The interactive drive-thru includes thousands of twinkling lights, live entertainment, and special appearances from various Christmas characters.

You'll also be able to nibble on some festive treats and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate as you watch elves build toys in Santa's Workshop.

Tickets for this magical event go on sale on Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m., with new tickets being released every Monday.

Tickets are priced at $25 per vehicle with proceeds being donated to Canadain Tire Jumpstart Charities.

The holiday trail runs from Nov. 13 through Dec. 23 and is located at 1000 Murray Ross Parkway in North York.