Drive-thru holiday lights festival opens near Toronto this weekend

While the spread of COVID-19 may change how we celebrate Christmas this year, there are many ways to get into the holiday spirit, including a dazzling drive-thru lights festival opening near Toronto this weekend.

Located at Revel Park on 80 Interchange Way in Vaughan, the Holiday Nights of Lights is an immersive drive-thru experience that includes over one million LED lights through which visitors can experience over 16 million unique colours.

The show, which takes about 30 minutes to drive through, is set to holiday music that people will be able to hear in their cars by tuning their radios to the proper FM station.

"We're the only holiday drive-thru experience where the lights are fully synchronized to the holiday music that will be playing in visitors' cars. It makes for a really spectacular and immersive show," event director Olivera Pavlovic said in a press release.

"We've thought of every small detail to make sure this holiday show will be one you don't forget."

To partake in the experience, visitors must remain in their cars at all times and must purchase tickets online as they will not be available to buy at the gate. To ensure things are extra safe, tickets will be scanned through closed car windows for a fully contactless event.

"We have an enchanted forest, Candyland, at the very end there will a giant LED Sant sleigh," Pavlovic told blogTO.

"We have 3D and 2D displays."

Besides this, Pavlovic also said that visitors who don't drive will be able to book a ride share service in advance in order to experience the lights.

"People who don't have a vehicle or don't drive are able to use the service for a small flat fee to drive through the show with," she said, adding that the service will pick a visitor up from the Vaughan subway station and drive them through the show.

"It's something different that we're offering for this event that we didn't offer for the other one becasue we found that a lot of people were disappointed that if they didn't drive, the didn't get the option to come on through."

This holiday-themed lights show comes after the success of the Nights of Lights Halloween show in October, which featured over 700,000 LED lights.

Although ticket prices range from $25 for up to two people in a car, $40 for up to five people in a car, and $65 for up to eight people in a car, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Epilepsy Toronto.

The Holiday Nights of Lights will run daily from Nov. 20 until Jan. 7, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The pandemic may have cancelled all your holiday plans this year, but drive-thru festivals are all the rage.