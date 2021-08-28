A dazzling festival of lights is opening near Toronto this fall

A drive-thru lights festival isn't just for the holiday season of Christmas anymore, but also for the spooky season of Halloween.

Illumi is getting ready to welcome people back to its third annual lights festival.

Located in Mississauga, this nighttime experience will dazzle visitors with massive light structures.

Illumi is similar to drive-thru light festivals that operated during the winter holiday but this year will also be adding a walking experience option for people who don't have a vehicle.

This is a more socially distanced Halloween event compared to Legends of Horror at Casa Loma.

Illumi has 18 different scenes to explore. The experience by foot is about an hour while the drive-thru experience is about 45 minutes.

Those going by car will have an opportunity to purchase snacks and beverages beforehand at the gate. Due to restrictions, people on foot are not able to purchase snacks and beverages.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as time slots are limited for this event.

Ticket information has not been released yet but an announcement is expected soon. Illumi is expected to return in October according to their website.