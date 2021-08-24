Radar
Casa Loma is transforming into a huge haunted house later this year

Halloween 2021 is right around the corner, which means the return of haunted walks and haunted houses, including the return of Legends of Horror at Casa Loma.

The famous castle is being transformed into an immersive theatrical experience, where you can walk a 2 km trail starting at the lower castle gardens winding their way down through tunnels and spaces not open to the public.

If you thought the past few years have been scary due to lockdowns, then you're definitely in for a scare this Halloween.

Legends of Horror is getting ready to welcome back people this year with the necessary safety protocals.

Tickets and information have not been released yet but an announcement is expected soon. Legends of Horror is scheduled to return in October according to the Casa Loma website.

Somewhere in Toronto

