Toronto is getting a new winter festival with a light tunnel and Christmas market

It's the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to spend the winter holidays than to check out light festivals and Christmas markets. Luckily Toronto is getting an event that combines both of these activities.

Northern Lights is a new outdoor immersive holiday experience full of twinkly light displays, festive decor, activities and more that are set to transport you to the North Pole.

Start your experience by making your way through the 30-foot-long light tunnel that will take you to four different areas, each with its own holiday theme and photo ops.

Check out the massive toy displays, holiday decor and all the different light installations around Spirit of the Holidays that make for the perfect Instagram-worth holiday photo.

Next, you'll be able to make your way through Holiday Town Square where you'll find a Christmas market with vendors selling gifts and holiday-inspired treats and drinks to nibble on. There will be a 25 foot tall Christmas tree in the middle of the square as well as a ton of festive games for you to try your hand at.

After doing a bit of holiday shopping, head over to Journey North where you'll find a Boreal forest, an immersive light experience and more photo ops.

For the finale, you'll be transported to the North Pole where you can visit and take photos with Santa, indulge in some milk and cookies and help out his elves in his workshop. After December 25, the Grinch will take over Santa's place.

Northern Lights is set to take over the outdoor grounds of Grand Bizzare at 15 Saskatchewan Road. The event is set to run on select nights from December 1 through January 8.

Tickets are priced starting at $22.95 and can be purchased online or onsite but it's recommended to purchase in advance as there are time slots and an extra $5 fee for tickets purchased at the gate.

A portion of the tickets sold will be donated to The Hospital for Sick Children.