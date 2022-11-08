10 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto this year

Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Ontario are some of the most popular activities to do during the winter holidays. From checking out massive twinkling light displays to nibbling on festive-themed treats, it's no wonder these activities are always a fan favourite.

Here's a round-up of some of the Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto to get excited about this year.

The family farm in Mount Albert will transport you all the way to Santa's Village. Head out to their Scandinavian Christmas Land, take a ride on their Polar Express train, meet cute animals or check out its annual Christmas Market on select dates from November 12 through December 22.

Located in Kitchener, this immersive drive-thru light experience will feature over 300 animated and static light displays, two 150 foot-long light tunnels and over one million lights that will be accompanied by a holiday score that you can tune into on your radio.

Make sure to stop by from November 12 through January 7.

The annual lights festival is back for its 40th annual run and will illuminate Niagara Falls with over 3 million lights and more than 50 larger-than-life displays.

Follow the 8-km route by foot or by car that will lead you along Niagara Parkway and through different tourist districts. Make sure to stick around for fireworks that will light up the Falls on selected nights. The Winter Festival of Lights is back on November 12 through February 20.

From homemade jewellery, candles, home decor and so much more, the annual Christmas market in Markham is back for its 35th annual run. From November 18 through November 20, check out over 130 vendors that will have something for everyone on your shopping list.

Canada's Wonderland is set to transform its theme park into an immersive magical winter wonderland with millions of twinkly lights. Check out all the festive activities that will get you into the holiday spirit including skating on Snow Flake Lake, themed rides, Jack Frost's Igloo Village, live shows, festive treats and so much more.

Winterfest is back on select nights from November 18 through December 31.

Make your way to Country Heritage Park in Milton on select nights from November 24 through December 28 as the historic grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

With holiday projections, festive music, massive light displays and tunnels, this walk-through experience will get you into the holiday spirit.

From November 24 through January 7, you'll be able to check out this lights festival that will feature over 1.5 million LED lights animated and synchronized to holiday tunes.

Just like last year, the festival located at Assembly Park in Vaughan is a walk-through experience so you can walk experience the massive ornaments up close and personal plus get an Instagram-worthy photo at the light tunnel.

Back again on select nights from December 1 through December 18, the old Kellogg cereal factory in London is transforming into a Christmas market.

Filled with local vendors, selling food, drinks, and gifts, a ton of photo ops, ice sculptures and a 35-foot Christmas tree decorated with Kellogg cereal-inspired ornaments, this market is one that you'll have to add to your list.

The winter festival in Mississauaga is back for its second year and will fill the space with light displays art installations, artisan and culinary markets, workshops and a ton of vendors. The festival is set to run on December 2 through December 11.

Filled with workshops, activities, live performances, festive-themed treats and more, this Christmas market will have you merry with cheer. Stop by the market on selected nights from December 2 through December 11.