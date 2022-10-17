Mississauga is getting a winter lights festival with a fun Christmas market

Now that the weather is getting colder, those winter holidays are slowly approaching. With this returns some fan favourite activities including light displays and heading to an annual Christmas market.

You won't have to go to two separate events this holiday season because a Mississauga event will be combining both of these holiday activities.

The Mississauga Festival of Trees is back for the second year at the Small Arms Inspection Building that borders Mississauga and Toronto.

Just like last year, the historic building will be filled with twinkling light displays, art installations, vendors, entertainment, workshops and food, transforming it into a winter wonderland.

The festival will be held both indoors and outdoors, with woodpile art installations and light displays outside the building to discover. Inside will focus more on the artisan and culinary markets, and workshops.

Roam through different local vendors selling handmade products that would be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list.

Don't forget to check out the live entertainment and performances by local artists while you're walking around the venue.

Unlike last year, admission to the event is pay what you can.

More information about vendors, scheduling and tickets has not been released but an announcement is expected soon.

The Mississauga Festival of Trees runs on December 2 through December 11.