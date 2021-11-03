Mississauga is getting a huge new winter lights festival and Christmas market

Now that spooky season is over, it's time to put away all the skeletons and bring out the twinkly lights and start getting ready for the winter holidays.

One winter holiday fan favourite is going to see light displays and heading to the Christmas market and this year Mississauga is getting a festival that will combine both next month.

Located at the Small Arms Inspection Building, the Mississauga Festival of Trees is just on the border of Mississauga and Toronto.

The festival will fill the historic building with light displays, installations, and vendors, transforming it into a massive winter wonderland.

Unlike other winter holiday festivals like Holiday Night of Lights and Winterfest, the festival will be held indoors as well as outdoors.

The Mississauga Festival of Trees will be split up into two parts. The first half of the festival will be focused on the artisan market while the second part will be focused on the culinary market. Local restaurants and small businesses will be selling festive treats to nibble on while you shop or to take home.

Make your way through the building and catch a glimpse of all the twinkly light displays, and all ten woodpile installations made by local artists. Step up your Instagram game and take a photo of the unique Christmas tree on display that was made by a local artist.

After you've made your way around looking at all the displays, stop by one of the multiple local vendors selling handmade products that would be the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

While you're sipping on a cup of hot chocolate, make sure to catch a glimpse of the live entertainment and performances by local artists.

There are two ticket options available for purchase, an option for the artisan market and one for the culinary market. Tickets for both markets are priced at $9.50.

The festival runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 19