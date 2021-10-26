Lights festival with a Christmas market opens near Toronto next month

Light festivals have become an essential activity for the winter holidays and there's a huge one with a Christmas market near Toronto.

Holiday Night of Lights will be returning next month due to popular demand.

Located at Assembly Park in Vaughan, the light festival is just a short drive north of Toronto or a short trip up the Yonge-University subway line.

Unlike its Halloween counterpart, Holiday Night of Lights will be a walkthrough festival this year.

This immersive experience will feature more than 1 million LED lights and four light tunnels for you to explore.

The experience is a 40-minute walk through the grounds with lights that will be animated and synchronized to all your favourite holiday songs.

Once you've walked through the festival, why not end the night by stopping at Holiday Fair in the Square. You can shop at all the local vendors making handmade goods or grab a bite to eat at the food trucks.

If you need to warm up, stop by the Polar Point Bar where you can get a hot cup of mulled wine or cider. You can even warm up by a crackling fire at the Fire Side Lounge.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as there are time slots for this event. Tickets start at $16.99 for individual tickets or $60 for four adult tickets.

The event runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2.