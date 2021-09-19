There's a drive-thru lights festival near Toronto for Halloween this year

Drive-thru light festivals have become an essential for the spooky season this year and there's a huge one near Toronto this Halloween

Nights of Lights will be returning next month due to popular demand.

Located at the Richmond Hill Go Station, the light festival is just a short drive north of Toronto.

Nights of Lights is similar to drive-thru light festivals that operate during the winter holiday.

There will be over 1.5 million LED and RBG lights, drive-thru tunnels, animated displays, and more for visitors to explore.

The experience is a 2.5km drive, with 30 minutes of programming that visitors will have to tune into a dedicated radio station in order to listen.

New this year to the festival is a special trick-or-treat lane where visitors will be able to trick-or-treat from the safety of their own vehicle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as time slots are limited for this event. Tickets prices are based per vehicle and not by person.

The event runs from Oct. 1 through Oct.31.