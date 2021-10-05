There's a huge winter festival coming to Canada's Wonderland

Is there a better way to spend the winter holiday than at a real-life winter wonderland?

If you guessed correctly, the answer is no and this year you can spend the cozy holiday season at Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland.

The beloved theme park is transforming into a magical winter wonderland for an immersive holiday experience. This is the second year Winterfest has run since opening in 2019.

Get into the holiday spirit with a ton of festive activities including skating on Snow Flake Lake, live shows, themed rides, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Get the perfect photo-op at festive-themed areas or at the hundreds of beautifully decorated Christmas trees around the park, including two 50 foot Christmas trees in the middle of the park.

After you've skated, why not warm up with some hot chocolate and other holiday-themed treats the park is serving up.

While you're there, get started on some Christmas shopping by visiting the boutiques that offer various holiday decor and souvenirs.

Don't forget to take visit the North Pole and take a photo with Santa, it's a holiday tradition!

Winterfest is set to run on select nights beginning on Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

Tickets and activities must be purchased online in advance prior to entry. Admission is free for Gold and Platinum pass holders.