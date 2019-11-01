Canada's Wonderland is launching a new winter festival this month

Halloween is officially behind us, which means, for the next two months or so, it's going to be all Christmas all the time.

But before you get sick of the overplayed music and the excessive gift-buying, why not take advantage and celebrate a little?

Canada's Wonderland is launching a brand new winter festival at the end of this month, and it just might be the perfect place to geek out and enjoy some holiday cheer.

Wonderland announced the new festival in the summer of 2018, and they revealed the official launch date about a month ago.

But as new details about the festival continue to emerge, it becomes more and more clear that it's sure to be a can't-miss event this holiday season.

WinterFest will feature more than five million holiday lights, festive decor, and three 15 metre-high Christmas trees.

There will be ice skating on Snow Flake Lake (which is larger than your standard NHL rink), a nightly tree-lighting ceremony, live holiday shows, strolling performers and select family rides.

The festival will also offer interactive attractions like cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, writing letters to Santa at the North Pole Post Office and creating take-home keepsakes at Sally’s Christmas Crafts.

It'll be separated into eight WinterFest worlds including Tinsel Town, the North Pole, Elf Village, Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town, Candy Cane Lane, International Street, Season of Lights and the Christmas Market.

All in all, in order to create this magical festival, the park will use 800 live trees, 15 km of ribbon, 450 artificial Christmas trees, 5 million energy efficient LED lights and 200,000 decorations.

The festival will operate on select dates from November 22 to December 31 and it's free for 2019 and 2020 gold and platinum passholders.

Individual daily tickets start at $21.99 online.

"This is Canada’s Wonderland like you’ve never seen it before," said Norm Pirtovshek, General Manager of Canada's Wonderland.

"WinterFest will be one of the country’s most spectacular winter events where friends and families can create memories and new traditions during the holiday season."