Canada's Wonderland is officially launching a new winter festival

What better way to spend the holidays than at a real-life winter wonderland?

The correct answer is there is no better way, and this year you can because Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland is finally coming up.

Wonderland announced the new festival in the summer of 2018, but only now do we know exactly when it'll be happening.

Winterfest is set to begin on November 22, and it'll bring all the holiday cheer you've ever needed.

Complete with holiday eats, live theatre, rides and a tree lighting ceremony, the festival will pretty much be dripping with holiday spirit.

It'll also have ice skating atop the park’s fountain on International St., which will become Snowflake Lake.

"Canada’s Wonderland will be magically transformed into a winter Wonderland full of enchantment and holiday cheer!," their website states.

Last year's initial announcement also called the festival an "all-new immersive holiday experience."

The main christmas tree on site will be 70 feet tall and covered in more than 40,000 ornaments.

Last summer, Wonderland General Manager Norm Pirtovshek called the festival the largest capital investment since the park first opened.

The festival will operate on select dates from November 22 to December 31 and it's free for 2019 and 2020 gold and platinum passholders.