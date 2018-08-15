Canada's Wonderland is launching a new winter festival

Toronto has been borderline-obsessed with the idea of a figurative "winter wonderland" in recent years, hence the soaring popularity of idyllic skating trails and jam-packed holiday lights festivals.

Now, as of Wednesday morning, you can look forward to hitting up a literal winter Wonderland — as in Canada's Wonderland, during the winter.

The amusement park just announced an "all-new immersive holiday experience" called WinterFest, set to take place in late November and December.

Like Halloween Haunt, WinterFest will see Wonderland completely transform in the spirit of the season — minus all the spooky monsters, plus a ton of Christmas trees.

A press release announcing the new attraction calls it "an enchanted winter wonderland complete with uniquely themed areas, dozens of Christmas trees, millions of spectacular lights, ice-skating, live

entertainment, savoury treats, crafts and hands-on family activities."

Guests will be able to skate across the park's iconic fountain on International Street (it'll be known as 'Snowflake Lake' for the season) and enjoy live, holiday-themed performances every evening.

A daily lighting ceremony is also scheduled to take place for a 70-foot-tall Christmas tree with more than 40,000 ornaments. Gourmet hot chocolate, peppermint fudge, turkey and other holiday treats will also be present.

"This is the largest capital investment we’ve made in our park since opening," said Wonderland General Manager Norm Pirtovshek in today's release, which also announced the launch of a massive new dive coaster called Yukon Striker.

"We're excited to offer world-class thrills and a truly unique

experience for our guests next year," he said. "WinterFest will be a holiday event unique to Canada as our park transforms into a winter wonderland."